Wiener, Harry, - 78, of Charleston, Harry peacefully left this world. Born in Atlantic City in 1943. He graduated from Atlantic City High School and attended Marshall University where he got a degree in teaching. Harry taught children at Saint Joseph School in Somers Point, Sea Isle Public School, and Boone County public schools in West Virginia. A remarkable career of over forty years enriching children's lives. Harry loved spending his summers on the beach in atlantic city, and served as an Atlantic City Lifeguard retiring after 35 years of service. Harry left a mark on many peoples lives and will be missed. He leaves behind, His Brother Norman (Eileen), His Son Kevin, His Daughter Kathryn Ebert (Jeffery), His Daughter Stephanie Michelle Wiener, And his Grand Children, Ty, Taylor, and Teagan, as well as all his Nieces and Nephews Services will be held on the beach at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City at 12:30 pm on Sunday April 3rd with a reception at Vagabond afterward.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2022.