VanSciver, Harvey E., - 86, of Somers Point, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away after a short illness on Dec 18th, 2021 at the age of 86. Born Oct 4, 1935 in Riverside, NJ, he was the sixth child of Robert Hubbs VanSciver and Margaret (nee-Miller) VanSciver and the only of his siblings who was able to attend college. Education was important to him throughout his life. He graduated from Merchantville High School in 1953, earned a BA in Sociology at Drew University 1957, and a Masters of Theology from Crozer Theological Seminar in 1961. In the early 70's, he completed additional graduate work at Princeton Theological Seminar. While a student at Drew, he met and married the love of his life, Grace Edith Longley and together raised a family of 4. He was especially proud that on a minister's and teacher's salaries they were able to send all of their children to college where they earned advanced degrees. Over the 40 years of his ministry in the United Methodist Church (UMC), Pastor Harvey considered it a privilege to have served 8 different congregations in the cities of Fairton, Millville, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Atlantic Highlands, Red Bank, Asbury Park, and Linwood in New Jersey. Mission outreach was a hallmark of his career in the churches and communities in which he served as well as in UMC conference and internationally. He actively supported mission work in Uganda and Russia, continuing as the coordinator of the Southern UMC conference's Russia outreach, even after his retirement in 1997. This included leading over a dozen mission teams to Smolensk, Russia between 1993 and 2001. Also during his retirement, he served as the chaplain at Wesley Manor Ocean City, NJ where he used his unique brand of humor to enrich the lives of the residents. Family and friends would all agree that he never failed to leverage his corny jokes and self-deprecating sense of humor to charm and brighten the day of everyone he met. Even during his final illness he never failed to bring light and humor to the doctors and hospital staff that cared for him. He was truly beloved by all that met him. His legacy of love extends to many friends in England, Russia, and his second home in southwestern Maine. His greatest joy was spending time with his 4 children, 7 grandchildren and his 4 great-grandchildren. He was eagerly awaiting the birth of 2 more great-grandchildren. What family and friends most remember him for was his ability to make them feel accepted, seen, and appreciated no matter who they were or what they believed in. Among his many talents was his creativity which he expressed through a variety of mediums including choral singing, writing of poetry, riddles, lyrics to 3 hymns, bible interpretations, sermons, bible studies, and daily devotionals. He was also a huge fan of listening to classical music. Pastor Harvey was predeceased by his wife Grace in 1997 and his parents and siblings, Roberta, Frances, Anna, Louise, and Robert W. He is survived by 4 children Dorothy Weller and her husband Steve of NJ, Beverly Baird and her husband Glen of NJ, Timothy Van Sciver and his wife Laurence of CA, and Catherine Hotkewicz and her husband Joe of KY; 7 grandchildren (Ben, Erin, David, Michael, Gregory, Grace and Lily); 4 great-grandchildren (Piper, Brody, Leo, and Theodore). A memorial celebration of his life is being planned for the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church of Linwood, The Fellowship Fund of the Shores at Wesley Manor, or The Neighborhood Center, Inc of Camden NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.