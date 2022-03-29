VanSciver, Harvey E., - 86, of Somers Point, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away after a short illness on December 18, 2021. Born October 4, 1935 in Riverside, NJ, the sixth child of Robert Hubbs VanSciver and Margaret (Miller) VanSciver. Harvey earned an undergraduate degree from Merchantville High School,1953; a BA in Sociology from Drew University, 1957; and a Master of Theology from Crozer Theological Seminar, 1961. He also completed graduate work at Princeton Theological Seminar. Over his 40 years of ministry in the United Methodist Church (UMC), Pastor Harvey served 8 different congregations in Fairton, Millville, Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Atlantic Highlands, Red Bank, Asbury Park, and Linwood, New Jersey. He supported mission work in Uganda and Russia and was coordinator of the Southern UMC conference's Russia Outreach. This included leading over a dozen mission teams to Smolensk, Russia from 1993 to 2001. During his retirement, he served as Chaplain at the Shores at Wesley Manor Ocean City, NJ. Pastor Harvey was predeceased by his beloved wife Grace, his parents, and 5 siblings: Roberta, Frances, Anna, Louise, and Robert W. He is survived by 4 children: Dorothy Weller (Steve), Beverly Baird (Glen), Timothy Van Sciver (Laurence), Catherine Hotkewicz (Joseph), 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial Celebration of the Life of Pastor Harvey will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood, NJ on April 2, 2022 at 10:30am. The service will also be live streamed on the Church's webpage: www.cumcnj.org
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Central United Methodist Church of Linwood, The Fellowship Fund of the Shores at Wesley Manor or The Neighborhood Center, Inc of Camden NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.