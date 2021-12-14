Menu
Helen DiPalma
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
DiPALMA, HELEN, - of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Friday, December 10, 2021. Helen was born in Manchester, NH on September 1, 1928 to Costa and Eva Antonopoulous. She was raised in Avgerinos, Greece until the age of 16. She then returned to the United States and resided in Philadelphia, PA. There she married her husband, Pasqualino. From 1965 to 1979, Helen and Pasqualino owned and operated a men's shop in Philadelphia. In 1982, they opened the Italian Dimension Men Shop in Atlantic City with their sons Joe and Pat. Helen was a talented seamstress who had a wonderful rapport with her customers. She enjoyed cooking and the company of her family and friends. She was versed in both the Italian and Greek languages. Helen was an active member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox in Atlantic City. Helen is survived by her sons, Joseph of Ventnor and Pasquale (and wife Antoinette) of Egg Harbor Township, her grandchildren Dante, Tim, Elsie and Dominique, daughter-in-law, Valerie DiPalma as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Pasqualino of 54 years, her parents, her sisters, Effie Georges and Sophia Bokas. Funeral services and Mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mount Vernon Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Church Covid protocols will be observed. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, off Washington Avenue, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC ([email protected]).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
13 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
