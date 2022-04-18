Dunspaugh, Helen Johanna, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, NJ was called home to our Lord on April 9, 2022. Helen was born on July 17, 1948 in Egg Harbor, NJ to Alonzo and Dorothy Bouchard. She lived most of her adult life in Hyde Park, NY, where she worked at the Culinary Institute of America. After the passing of her late husband, Martin Dunspaugh, she moved back home to Egg Harbor City, NJ to be closer to family. Helen was caring, strong willed, and independent. She had an avid sweet tooth, loved cats, the ocean, and afternoons lounging in her pool. She will be missed dearly by her surviving family, her son, Daniel and daughter-in-law Jennifer; her grandsons, Weston and Waylon; her sister, Margaret; and her brothers, Thomas and Marty and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City. NJ 609-965-0357. A service will follow at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 18, 2022.