Freney, Helen S., - 89, of Mays Landing, Helen passed away at home on Dec. 12, 2021, in the arms of her daughters, after a brief illness. She was born April 16, 1932, in Dorothy, NJ to Herman and Marie (Betty) Seelman. She graduated from Egg Harbor High School and went on to work as a Systems Analyst at Kimble Glass, later known as Owens-Illinois, for over 40 years. She married Blair Freney in 1953, and moved to Old River Rd. in Mays Landing, where she raised 3 daughters and lived for the rest of her life. As a child, Helen grew up on the family chicken farm and had chores to do before play, but with lots of nearby cousins enjoyed many happy hours. She learned basic piano, taught by an aunt, and played both piano and organ often for her Eastern Star organization and church. She played for the last time on Oct. 18. Helen was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Mays Landing. She was the first ordained woman Elder in 1966, served as Treasurer for 17 years, and steered many Session committees. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and served as Treasurer. But her greatest passion was the Order of Eastern Star. She was initiated in 1976 and was proud to have filled every station at least once (but always quick to clarify "except for Patron, of course!"). She was honored to become Worthy District Deputy (twice!) and Grand Representative to both Kansas and Idaho. She truly enjoyed visiting chapters both inside and out of the district and cherished her Star family. She loved to travel, visiting Canada, Nova Scotia, many states including Alaska, and enjoyed cruises with friends. She was predeceased by her husband Blair, her parents Herman and Marie (Betty) Seelman, her brother David, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She is survived by her daughters Debbie, Dawn, and Denise (John), whom she affectionately called her 3D's. She also leaves to cherish her memory granddaughters Rebecca, E. Rachael, Jordyn, and Hannah, great-granddaughter Jacklynn, great-grandsons Tyler, Henry, and Freddy, and her niece Stephanie. Helen's viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 17th from 9am to 11am at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 11am followed by a Service by Rev. John T. Ash, III. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Helen wished that donations be made to either the Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St. Mays Landing, NJ 08330, or Dewey Chapter #155 OES c/o Linda Thibault 6 Oaks Dr. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.