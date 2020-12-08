Hay, Helen N. (nee Neubert), - 97, of Ocean City, passed away on December 3, 2020 at The Shores in Ocean City. Predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Hay, and son Jon H. Hay, she is survived by her sons, Richard (Sandra) and George, and daughters Carole (Geo), Gail and Donna (Daniel Canova), and by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date when it is safer for people to travel and be together. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to The Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ, www.hsocnj.org
or to The Salvation Army. To view more information or for condolences, please go to www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.