Helen M. Lincoln
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Lincoln, Helen M. (Baxter), - 90, passed away on December 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Formerly from Eddystone, Pennsylvania, she moved to North Cape May in 1964. She graduated from Eddystone High School in 1949 and Chester Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. Her calling was Obstetrics, mostly Labor and Delivery. Once she retired from nursing in 1989, she devoted her time to her art. Known for her life-size figures of paper mache and water color paintings, she then graduated from Atlantic Cape Community College in 2004 with an associate degree in Art and the following year with an associate degree in History. Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan, brothers Stewart, Norman and sister Dorothy Sakers. She is survived by her loving husband John of more than 53 years. Her daughter H. Beth Oswald and husband Loren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins near and far. A Memorial Service will be postponed until 2021 at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church on Seashore Rd. in Erma NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Erma NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
