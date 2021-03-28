Longacre, Helen Franks, - 91, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2021. Born October 2, 1929 in Rock Royal, NY to Oscar and Mabel (Schriver) Franks. Helen graduated from Mt. Upton Central High School, NY and received a B.S. in Education at Kutztown University. She taught elementary school and lived in Pottstown, PA for 25 years. She moved to Ocean City, NJ upon retirement where she was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a literacy volunteer for several years (including county jail) and also a volunteer for Bacharach rehab. She is survived by: daughter, Diane Miller, son, Thomas (Carol) Longacre, grandson, Matthew (Marisa) Miller, granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller, great grandson, Axl Miller as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Roger Franks, sister, Kathleen Turtur, sister, Esther Franks, and sister Florence Geertgens. To share condolences, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
. There will be no funeral services per her request.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.