THOMAS, HELEN (Honey) ELAINE, - 88, of Naples, Florida passed away on December 2, 2021 with her Family by her side. Honey was born in Atlantic City on February 3, 1933 to John & Virginia Sullivan. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband Barney, her daughter Deborah and two grandsons, Billy & Robert. Honey is survived by her three children Ginger O'Neill, Cynthia (John) DiNapoli, Barney (Jill) Thomas, Grandchildren Kerrin (Brad), Audra, Erin (Chris), Brooke, Cara & John Michael, 4 Great Grandchildren along with numerous Nieces and Nephews. Honey was named by her sister and one of her best friends Josie (who couldn't pronounce Helen). She grew up in Atlantic City, graduated from ACHS and was granted a Chemistry scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania. She returned home and fell madly in love with Barney, who she first met when she was 12 and the rest is history. After retiring from the NJ State Unemployment Agency as an Appeals Tribunal Judge, she moved to Naples Fla. She led an active life which included daily walks, swimming, playing all types of card games, was an avid reader and loved getting together with her numerous friends. Our fun-loving Mother will be sorely missed by many. Her voice will echo in our memories that we hold so close. Her smile will warm us through the stories she has told. We will treasure and miss her every day. Funeral arrangements were private. Donations in Helen's name can be made to Saint Jude Hospital. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC/AC (gormleyfuneralhomellc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.