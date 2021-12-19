WEISS-MILLER, HELENE "COOKIE", - 70, of Delray Beach, passed away on December 14th, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, NJ on July 25, 1951. Cookie grew up in Margate and attended Atlantic City High School and Monmouth College in NJ. Cookie was passionate about teaching children and was a beloved mathematics teacher at Lafayette Avenue School in Ventnor, NJ where she was everyone's favorite. Cookie loved everything about the Atlantic City area especially the beach and ocean and water-skiing on the bay. When the casinos came to town, she switched careers and became a very successful Casino Executive. Cookie always lit up a room with her personality, witty intellect, and sense of humor and will be deeply missed by her extended family. Cookie was predeceased by her loving parents Emil and Rita Weiss. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Weiss of Jerusalem, niece, Kim Karsevar-Wolstein of Jerusalem, and nephew, Daniel Karsevar of New York City.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.