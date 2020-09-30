Posey, Henrietta O. (nee Huff), - 53, of Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Shore Medical Center, Somers Point. She was the beloved wife of Marcellus Posey, Jr. for 39 years. She is predeceased by her father, Willie Pete Huff; her mother, Doris Huff; and her daughter Mariah Huff. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Tranee Huff; her son, Marcellus Posey, III; two grandchildren, Trinity and Terrance Huff; her sisters, Katrina Purnell (Eric), Nicola Huff (Cecil), and Terry Holt; her brothers, Anthony (Michelle) Huff, Aaron Huff, Mark Huff, and Darryl Nelson. Henrietta was also known as "Loretta" and "Rettas". Rettas knew how to make you laugh and put a smile on your face. She had a very loving and giving heart and she could work any runway with her classy outfits! Rettas loved to sing songs about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and share the good news about His unconditional love. Friends may call on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, 1410 Fairmount Avenue, Egg Harbor City. A private service will be held for family only. Masks must be worn, temperatures will be taken, and a waiver form must be signed in order to enter the church during calling hours due to COVID-19. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

