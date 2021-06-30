IRELAND, THE REV. HENRY A., - A service of memory and love will be offered for Pastor Henry Ireland on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 am at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View, 2298 Route 9 N., Cape May Court House, NJ. Pastor Ireland, a resident of Dennis Township, died August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joann Reeder Ireland and his children Alex Ireland, Megan Cahaan, and Linda Ireland and their families. The family asks that those not fully vaccinated wear masks to the service.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 30 to Jul. 6, 2021.