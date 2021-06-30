Menu
The Rev. Henry A. Ireland
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
IRELAND, THE REV. HENRY A., - A service of memory and love will be offered for Pastor Henry Ireland on Wednesday, July 7 at 11 am at Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View, 2298 Route 9 N., Cape May Court House, NJ. Pastor Ireland, a resident of Dennis Township, died August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joann Reeder Ireland and his children Alex Ireland, Megan Cahaan, and Linda Ireland and their families. The family asks that those not fully vaccinated wear masks to the service.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church in Ocean View
2298 Route 9 N., Cape May Court House, NJ
