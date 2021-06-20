Minuth, Herbert W., - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Autumn Lake Nursing Home Ocean View, NJ, on June 14 2021, he was 89 years old. He lived in Mays Landing & Egg Harbor Twp., worked at Tony Canale gravel pit. He owned and operated H. Minuth's excavating and hauling in Egg Harbor Twp for over 50 years. He loved NASCAR, fishing, and hard work. He is survived by daughter JoAnn Martinelli (Emil), Herbert W. Minuth Jr, Yancy Minuth (Trish), 3 grandchildren; Emil C. Martinelli III, Amber Minuth, Paige Minuth, and 2 great-grandchildren; Lillyanna, and Emil IV. Herbert was inducted into the United States Army in 1951, attained the rank of sergeant and was released two years later in 1953. He was very proud of his military service during the Korean War. Herb loved his family and life and will always be lovingly remembered. A graveside service with military honors will be held on June 27th, at 11:30am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. In memory of Herbert, donations may be made to: Diabetes Association
and the Humane Society for animals. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.