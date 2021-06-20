Menu
Herbert W. Minuth
Minuth, Herbert W., - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Autumn Lake Nursing Home Ocean View, NJ, on June 14 2021, he was 89 years old. He lived in Mays Landing & Egg Harbor Twp., worked at Tony Canale gravel pit. He owned and operated H. Minuth's excavating and hauling in Egg Harbor Twp for over 50 years. He loved NASCAR, fishing, and hard work. He is survived by daughter JoAnn Martinelli (Emil), Herbert W. Minuth Jr, Yancy Minuth (Trish), 3 grandchildren; Emil C. Martinelli III, Amber Minuth, Paige Minuth, and 2 great-grandchildren; Lillyanna, and Emil IV. Herbert was inducted into the United States Army in 1951, attained the rank of sergeant and was released two years later in 1953. He was very proud of his military service during the Korean War. Herb loved his family and life and will always be lovingly remembered. A graveside service with military honors will be held on June 27th, at 11:30am at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. In memory of Herbert, donations may be made to: Diabetes Association and the Humane Society for animals. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Graveside service
11:30a.m. - 12:30a.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 State Highway 50, Estell Manor, NJ
Herb, was a very nice man & very much a gentleman. Sending prayers out to his family & friends. Bonnie Houser Scott
Bonnie Houser Scott
Friend
June 28, 2021
Joann and family ..sorry to hear about your Dad Praying for you ..
john henry and edna
Friend
June 21, 2021
Joann, Im so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Judi Elwell
Other
June 20, 2021
We just want to say to say we are so sorry to hear of Herb´s passing. Always enjoyed our conversations with Herb at the family gatherings, at NASCAR Races in Dover and the NASCAR get togethers at Sid´s. We all really had a great tine. Lots of fun and laughs. God bless you all.
Walt and Penny Fillmore
Friend
June 20, 2021
Bless the family Herb will be missed
Eric Schloss
Friend
June 20, 2021
