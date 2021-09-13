Thomas, Herbert E., - 94, of Atlantic City, died September 5, 2021, in Atlanticare Regional Medical Center. He was born in Pleasantville, NJ June 15,1927, to Beatrice (nee' Murray) and Harold Thomas. Herb graduated from Pleasantville High School and later attended business school. Herbert served his country in the United States Army during World War II. During his service he developed a passion for airplanes. Herb was a top salesman for Progressive Life Insurance Company. He subsequently worked at Ruffu Ford, Atlantic City Board of Education, finally retiring as assistant to the late Mayor Jim Whelan of Atlantic City. Mr. Thomas was an active member of Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church for many years, serving on the vestry, choir, and men's ministry. He proudly wore the title of "oldest male" in the congregation. He was dedicated to his family, an avid golfer, baseball enthusiast, and truly loved the Lord. In addition to his wife, Iona, he is survived by: daughters, Mary Jackson (Otis) and Beatrice Scott (Ronald); siblings, Theodore Thomas (Annette), Benjamin Thomas, Harold Thomas, Elaine White (Wendell, Sr.) and Linda Salmon; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2021.