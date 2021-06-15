Menu
Herman Regal
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Regal, Herman (Lucky), - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Saturday at Shore Medical Center. He was a native of Erie, PA and a lifelong resident of this area. He was a US NAVY Veteran having received 3 Good Conduct Awards Bronze Medal and 2 Bronze Stars. He enjoyed watching Westerns especially John Wayne and learned to fly planes in 1951. He was employed by NAFEC with Lockheed Aircraft Service in Pomona, NJ. He was a long time member at Zion United Methodist Church Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Marguerite Regal. He is survived by his wife Lida Regal; son Robert Regal (Beth) and a daughter Carol Regal; and grandchildren Danielle and Emily. A funeral service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
I am so sorry to hear of 'Lucky's' passing. I grew up next to him and his in-laws (the Hewitt's) in EHT and later his son, Rob and Beth, were my neighbors in Northfield for a while. He was a good man. Prayers sent to the family.
Brenda Mullis
June 16, 2021
Carol, Robert and family so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. May he Rest In Peace.
JoAnn Natale
Friend
June 15, 2021
