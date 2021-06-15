Regal, Herman (Lucky), - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Saturday at Shore Medical Center. He was a native of Erie, PA and a lifelong resident of this area. He was a US NAVY Veteran having received 3 Good Conduct Awards Bronze Medal and 2 Bronze Stars. He enjoyed watching Westerns especially John Wayne and learned to fly planes in 1951. He was employed by NAFEC with Lockheed Aircraft Service in Pomona, NJ. He was a long time member at Zion United Methodist Church Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Marguerite Regal. He is survived by his wife Lida Regal; son Robert Regal (Beth) and a daughter Carol Regal; and grandchildren Danielle and Emily. A funeral service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 15, 2021.