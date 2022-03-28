Menu
Hildegard Huff
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Huff (nee Schattenhofer), Hildegard, - 92, of Northfield and formerly of Vineland, Went to be with the Lord in the quiet of the day as she had wished on March 24, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She is predeceased by her beloved husband (Buddy) Warren C. Huff, Jr. E8 MSG, Vietnam War and Korean Veteran, sister Elfriede Wasmaier who passed away while in an air raid shelter during World War II and brother Josef Wasmaier. Hilde is survived by her sisters, Rosa Converse, Anneliese Prechtl, and sister in law Nell Woulfe along with many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was also grateful for her many friends at Four Seasons.

Hilde was born July 22, 1929 in Rosenheim, Germany. She was the oldest of 5 and came to the U.S. on July 19, 1953. She spent most of her life in Vineland and her last years in Northfield to be close to her caregivers her niece Shannon and nephew Stefan Rivard. Hilde loved sewing, and she was a faithful evening watcher of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed the challenge of puzzles in the Press newspaper of which she was a faithful subscriber to for over 40 years. She also enjoyed her trips to the Casino and her many special conversations spoken in German with her nephew Stefan Rivard.

"Your greatest wealth is your health"

A Special thank you the staff of Shore Memorial Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospice. Funeral services will be private and burial at Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
