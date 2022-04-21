Brick, Hillary Lynn, - 60, of Atlantic City, passed away on April 5th, 2022 in Absecon, N.J. Hillary was born in Atlantic City on February 17th, 1962 to Marcia S. Brick and Harry Brick, both deceased, and was a life-long resident of Atlantic County. Hillary loved to draw and often spent long hours outdoors capturing the scenery around her on paper. She loved animals and had several pets thru out her life. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachael Lynn Clark. Hillary is survived by her brother Russell H. Brick (Marjorie), her 2 sons, Craig White and Zachery Brick and a large extended family. She will be cremated and there will be no service. Her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony. Hillary struggled with heroin addiction her entire adult life. If you would like to honor her, make a donation to your local Narcotics Anonymous program and help others who are struggling as she did. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.