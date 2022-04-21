Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hillary Lynn Brick
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Brick, Hillary Lynn, - 60, of Atlantic City, passed away on April 5th, 2022 in Absecon, N.J. Hillary was born in Atlantic City on February 17th, 1962 to Marcia S. Brick and Harry Brick, both deceased, and was a life-long resident of Atlantic County. Hillary loved to draw and often spent long hours outdoors capturing the scenery around her on paper. She loved animals and had several pets thru out her life. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachael Lynn Clark. Hillary is survived by her brother Russell H. Brick (Marjorie), her 2 sons, Craig White and Zachery Brick and a large extended family. She will be cremated and there will be no service. Her ashes will be spread in a private ceremony. Hillary struggled with heroin addiction her entire adult life. If you would like to honor her, make a donation to your local Narcotics Anonymous program and help others who are struggling as she did. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.