Ballinger, Howard Batten, Jr., - 87, of Upper Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Woodbury, NJ to the late Howard B., Sr. and Hilda (nee Bates) Ballinger. He was a graduate of Woodbury High School class of 1952. Mr. Ballinger had worked for NJ Bell for many years before his retirement. He was an active member of Kiwanis, serving as Secretary and President of the Woodbury Kiwanis Club as well as President of the Ocean City/Upper Township Kiwanis club. He also served as Lt. Governor for the New Jersey Kiwanis club and was awarded the Hixon medal by Kiwanis International. Howard was a proud member of the Friendship Volunteer Fire Company in Woodbury. He was an avid gardener, loved the Jersey Shore and enjoyed visiting lighthouses. Surviving are his wife: Mary E. (nee Rudmann) Ballinger, children: Linda of Abingdon, MD, David of Westlake, OH, Susan (Dan Armijo) of Yuma, AZ, and Scott (Michelle) of Stoddard, NH. Also surviving are a brother: James of Orono, ME, four grandchildren: Matthew, Jessica (Jason), Katie (Ted), Laura, and two great-grandchildren: Harper and Hendrix. Friends may call Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 5 until 7 o'clock and Monday from 10 until 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where his funeral service will be offered Monday at 11 o'clock. His Funeral Service will be Live Streamed on his web page on the funeral home website. Burial will follow in Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Kiwanis Heritage Foundation, (Kiwanis.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
). Condolences may be left for the family at godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.