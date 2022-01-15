Fisher, Howard Sanders, Sr., - 75, of Pleasantville, was born August 27, 1946, in Atlantic City, to Eunice Grace (nee' Bailey) and Leroy Fisher. He went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Howard leaves to cherish his fond memories: children: Kathleen Jackson (Damian) and Howard Fisher, Jr. (Davida); step-children, Walda Laurenceau and Marlow Guerrier; siblings; Lovie Gooding, Arnold Fisher, Patricia Williams, Veronica Fisher, and Octavia Napier (Norman); special friend and caregiver, Shawn Tulu; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be 1PM, Sunday, January 16, 2022, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Route 322 & Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, friends may call from 10AM-Noon, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.