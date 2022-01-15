Menu
Howard Sanders Fisher Sr.
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Fisher, Howard Sanders, Sr., - 75, of Pleasantville, was born August 27, 1946, in Atlantic City, to Eunice Grace (nee' Bailey) and Leroy Fisher. He went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Howard leaves to cherish his fond memories: children: Kathleen Jackson (Damian) and Howard Fisher, Jr. (Davida); step-children, Walda Laurenceau and Marlow Guerrier; siblings; Lovie Gooding, Arnold Fisher, Patricia Williams, Veronica Fisher, and Octavia Napier (Norman); special friend and caregiver, Shawn Tulu; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be 1PM, Sunday, January 16, 2022, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Route 322 & Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, friends may call from 10AM-Noon, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Home
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Jan
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Route 322 & Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
Extending sincerest condolences to the Howard Fisher Family and Friends. He was very kind to me even way back in elementary school. ACHS Class of 1966 will miss him.
Sophronia Rose
School
January 16, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leon & Gina Murray
Friend
January 15, 2022
My condolence to the family of Howard Fisher. May you find comfort & peace during this time of sorrow. He was a very good friend & teacher. May your soul rest in peace my friend.
Dave Snyder
Friend
January 15, 2022
To the family may your love one rest in peace. Howard was such a gentleman who was funny and had personality. Always had a kind word to say. Rest in peace my brother until we meet again
Sarah Loper-Sharp
Friend
January 15, 2022
