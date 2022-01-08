Menu
Howard A. Hess
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Hess, Howard A., - 94, of Linwood, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born to John and Lillian Hess on May 26, 1927, in Atlantic City. Howard was raised in Ventnor Heights and remained there raising his family until moving to Linwood in 1979. He enlisted in the United States Navy in April of 1945 at the age of 18. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving on the Island of Guam. Howard was a proud member of VFW Post 3361 where he served as Commander. Howard was an active member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 322 (121) for 45 years, retiring in 1989. He was a devoted member for 77 years to not only his union, but all union brothers and sisters. Throughout his life, Howard was a very active man. As a youth, he participated in the Ventnor Panthers football and basketball leagues. Howard also was an avid outdoorsman. He cherished his time duck hunting with his father and brother in the marshes of Ventnor Heights. In his adult years, he played competitive fast pitch baseball and mens softball for Gormley and Alki Club. Other activities he enjoyed were bowling, bocce, and traveling with his wife and grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed his days on the golf course and playing slow-pitch softball in the Linwood Mens League. Most Friday nights you could always find him and Gam at the Library III restaurant where they made many lasting friendships. He became known as Pop to so many people that knew him. Most importantly, Howard was a family man. Spending time with the love of his life, Carmelita, and the three generations that followed were the highlights of his life. We often heard him say," Look Carmelita, we started all this." with a big smile. Howard was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, and an amazing great grandfather. To know him is to love him. Survivors include his three daughters and sons in law Susan Gillingham (Bill), Anne Marie Fussner (Joe), Louanne Horner (Edgar); his sister Marilyn Haines; his grandchildren, whom he greatly adored, Joseph Fussner (Cindy), Billy Gillingham, Jill Hankins (Michael), Howard Horner (Erin), Michael Horner (Gabrielle), and Dennis Horner; 12 wonderful great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Emily, Julie, Billy, Alyssa, Leah, Hadley, Harper, Millie, Libby, Cameron and Caden; 11 nieces and 7 nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Carmelita (Needie), his sisters Dorothy Weidinger and Lillian Ritz, his brother George, and his grandson Glenn Gillingham. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 10th from 6-8pm, and the next day, Tuesday, January 11th from 10-11am, with service beginning at 11am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Burial with military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Jan
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Jan
11
Service
11:00a.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
We will always smile when we think of "Pops". And "Gams"!!! I know they have left a big hole in your hearts. We knew God wouldn't let Gams be without Pops for long. Blessings to many wonderful memories you will soon smile about forever..
Michael and Phyllis
Friend
January 11, 2022
RIP Howard.. softball team mate for Gormleys
PaulFiedler
Friend
January 9, 2022
To the entire Hess Family , Please accept our condolences on heartfelt prayers on your loss . Fond memories growing up with Joe, Ann Marie , and Edgar . Sincerely, Steve and Diane Collins
Steve and Diane Collins
Friend
January 9, 2022
My heart aches for all of you. To have suffered losing your Dad so soon after your Mom has got to be devastating but I hope you feel some joy in knowing- God just wanted them together! Your parents have always had a special piece of my heart. Your Dad was truly a great man. I love you all and you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Merlino
Friend
January 9, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Hess family. Mr. Hess was a lovely man and a great Ventnor Heights citizen.He is with his loving wife now..May he and she RIP..Love and light to all.
MARYLOU REIFF
January 8, 2022
I will always remember Pop and smile. We had so many laughs together. RIP Pop.
Ed Weeks
Friend
January 8, 2022
