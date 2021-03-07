Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard H. Huff Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Huff, Howard H., Sr., - 77, of Northfield and formerly of Williamstown and Buena Vista Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Howard was born on October 28, 1943 to Warren C. and Annie L. (Dilks) Huff in Camden, NJ., and was raised on the family's poultry farm. He was predeceased by his wife, Angelina C. (Barkowsky) Huff, his siblings, Warren "Buddy" Huff, John Huff, Margaret "Peggy" Jones. He is survived by his five children, Sandra Huff, Joanna Potopchuk (Andrew), Howie Huff, Shannon Rivard (Stefan), Shane Huff (Michelle), his sister, Nell Woulfe, and sister in law, Hildegard Huff along with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his sixth great-grandchild due in June. His granddog "lil buddy" Biscuit and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and Dredger for Mays Landing Sand and Gravel for forty years. He was also a former member of the Newtonville Volunteer Fire Company. He looked forward to weekly bus trips to ShopRite. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his laughs and inside jokes with his grandson Brent. During his retirement, he enjoyed collecting coins and beer steins and he always enjoyed talking about his prized possession GMC dually pickup. Thank you to Atlantic County Transportation Dispatch and Drivers who were so kind to our father. A special thank you to Dr. Schreyer, Lacey and team at Fresenius for all you did these last nine months, also to his Samaritan Hospice Nurses. Howard was grateful for all his friendships and neighbors at Four Seasons. Burial will be private due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. "Mornin Mornin" until we are together again. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carnesale Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thanks for all the Poultry knowledge and lore you shared with me Howard. We'll miss you. Rest easy.
Paul McSorley
March 10, 2021
RIP Howard and my condolences to the family
Joyce
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results