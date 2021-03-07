Huff, Howard H., Sr., - 77, of Northfield and formerly of Williamstown and Buena Vista Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. Howard was born on October 28, 1943 to Warren C. and Annie L. (Dilks) Huff in Camden, NJ., and was raised on the family's poultry farm. He was predeceased by his wife, Angelina C. (Barkowsky) Huff, his siblings, Warren "Buddy" Huff, John Huff, Margaret "Peggy" Jones. He is survived by his five children, Sandra Huff, Joanna Potopchuk (Andrew), Howie Huff, Shannon Rivard (Stefan), Shane Huff (Michelle), his sister, Nell Woulfe, and sister in law, Hildegard Huff along with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his sixth great-grandchild due in June. His granddog "lil buddy" Biscuit and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and Dredger for Mays Landing Sand and Gravel for forty years. He was also a former member of the Newtonville Volunteer Fire Company. He looked forward to weekly bus trips to ShopRite. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his laughs and inside jokes with his grandson Brent. During his retirement, he enjoyed collecting coins and beer steins and he always enjoyed talking about his prized possession GMC dually pickup. Thank you to Atlantic County Transportation Dispatch and Drivers who were so kind to our father. A special thank you to Dr. Schreyer, Lacey and team at Fresenius for all you did these last nine months, also to his Samaritan Hospice Nurses. Howard was grateful for all his friendships and neighbors at Four Seasons. Burial will be private due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425. "Mornin Mornin" until we are together again. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.