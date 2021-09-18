Thomson, Howard W., - 74, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away on September 11, 2021. Born February 24, 1947 in Atlantic City, NJ to Howard L. Thomson and Rosina Eisle Thomson. Howard grew up in Northfield, NJ and was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. He then attended Pennco Technical School and became an automotive technician. He then utilized those abilities and enlisted in the United States Army and served for three years including a tour in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. Howard then served his community, the City of Northfield, as a Firefighter from 1970 until his retirement in 1999. In 1971 Howard married the love of his life Jennifer Bruce Thomson (deceased 2017) and they had three children Daniel Thomson (deceased 2004), Tara Thomson O'Hara (William), and Michael Thomson. Howard had three grandchildren, Meghan Beam (Phil), Zachary Janda (deceased 2019), and Benjamin Janda. He is survived by one great granddaughter, Zelda Beam. Howard enjoyed tinkering with his cars and boats. He enjoyed fishing and watching his Philadelphia sports teams. He was a devoted father and husband who often had two or three jobs at a time. He was also a dedicated volunteer! He was a member of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Department, the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Egg Harbor Twp. Ambulance Squad, and he was a past Chief of the Northfield Rescue Squad. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday, September 19th from 1-3 pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 20th at Zion Cemetery on Zion Road in Bargaintown, NJ. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 18, 2021.