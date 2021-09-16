Wright, Hulda Millicent, - 68, of Atlantic City, Hulda Millicent Wright was born January 22, 1953 in Hanover, Jamaica. Millicent lost her battle with COVID Friday, September 10, 2021 in AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. She was predeceased by her son, David Allen 5 days earlier also due to COVID. Millicent, daughter of late Alexander Wright and Viola Wright-Malcolm was the 13th child of 15 children. In 1988, Millicent left Jamaica to come to the USA to seek better opportunities. She was known for her generous, supportive, and meek spirit. She worked as a Nurse's Aid for 20 years and loved taking care of people. Millicent leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Floyd Bernard (Cristina), Sarah McFarlen and Amoy McFarlen, and; sisters, Nezeta, Hermine, Ruth and Opal; brothers, Danford and Desmond; 17 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held for Millicent and her son, David from 10AM - Noon, Saturday, September 18, 2021, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.