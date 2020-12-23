Schairer, Ida Patterson, - 94, of Davis, CA passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side on December 17, 2020. She grew up on the East Coast, during and after the war she was a butcher, she moved to Cologne, NJ where she raised her family and worked for Hoenes Bus Service before she retired in 1986. She traveled the country extensively in her small camper that she named "No Anchor", and went on several cruises to different destinations. She lived for a number of years in San Diego, ultimately moving to New Port Richey, FL, where she lived until moving to Davis, CA in 2015. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed spending time with her family and great-grandsons. Ida was predeceased by her husband Joseph A Schairer Jr and her brother Edmund F. Patterson. She is survived by her children Joseph A Schairer III (Barbara) of Davis, CA, and Eric Schairer Sr (Lee Ann) of Estell Manor, NJ, her grandchildren Andrea Schairer (Shane Waddell), Joseph A Schairer IV, Eric Schairer Jr. (Dana Smith), Christine Harwell (Alan), Catherine Schairer, Jessica Schairer, and her great-grandchildren, Ash and Hale Waddell, Eli and Atticus Harwell, Colton and Kurt Schairer. Per her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Mary L. Stephens Library 315 E. 14th Street, Davis, CA 95616, from which she borrowed the books that brought her so much enjoyment and comfort over the last few years.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.