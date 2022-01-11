Menu
Iris "Elba" Jordan
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
Jordan, Iris "Elba" (Gonzalez), - 74, of Pleasantville, passed away on January 6th, 2022 at home with her husband, children, and extended family at her side. She passed peacefully after a dignified journey, from Alzheimer's. Iris was born on July 17th, 1947 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She was raised in Isabella, Puerto Rico. She moved to the mainland United States at a young age where she later attended Secretarial College. She, along with her husband Ray (Reinaldo Jordan), were pillars of the Puerto Rican/Latino community in Atlantic City and Pleasantville, NJ. She held many positions in her time, from the kitchen of Zaberer's to Casino Dealer at Bally's. Iris and Ray ran two very successful businesses, including the Inlet Market, and the First Latin American Restaurant in South Jersey, EL Latino Restaurant, from which they retired in 2004. For enjoyment, Iris most preferred spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bingo, playing the slots, and an occasional game of Black Jack, as well as "Window Shopping". Iris is survived by her beloved husband Ray (Reinaldo Jordan), her partner/best friend of 49 years, her two adoring and amazing daughters Sylvia "Susie" Velez of Absecon (Tony) and Alice "Daisy" Velez of Atlantic City (Phil), also, Iris is survived by her loving "Bonus" Children, Raymond Jordan of EHT, Marlena Jordan-Rivera of Vineland (Andy), and Shannon Jordan-Pierce of Vineland (Darren). Iris leaves behind a large, close knit, loving, and adoring extended family. She is survived by her brothers: Jaime of Vineland, twin brother Victor "Cocky", William "Willie", and Nelson, all of Pleasantville, Jose "TiTi" of Atlantic City, and Sister Judith "Terry" also of Pleasantville. She was preceded in death by her children Elias "Michael" Velez and Sonia Velez. Also preceding her in death were brothers Edwin, Rogelio, and Jose "Chiky" Gonzalez, along with parents Juan and Maria Gonzalez. She leaves behind 15 Grand Children and 18 great-grandchildren. Iris was the Matriarch of her family, assuming the position after the death of her beloved Mother, Maria. Iris's death is a great loss to her husband, family, and community. She will be missed beyond description. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13th, from 10-11am with Mass beginning at 11am, at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Rd., Northfield. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ
Jan
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You filled our lives with happiness and sweet feelings that we will carry in our hearts forever... I will always remember your love for the family and how you kept in contact with them and was always showing concern for their well being. Rest in Peace dear cousin.
Ruth Daisy Gonzalez & Elvin I. Gonzalez
Family
January 12, 2022
My condolences to the family. She was a very good person.
Juan
January 12, 2022
Elba my dear friend and aunt to my son Eric you will be truly missed. You made me feel a part of the family. I miss all of those day you Judy and I spent together, and you trying to teach me how to cook rice n beans. I can´t make it to your services because I am sick but I will be thinking of you May you rest in piece
Dorothy Kolb
Family
January 11, 2022
