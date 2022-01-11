Jordan, Iris "Elba" (Gonzalez), - 74, of Pleasantville, passed away on January 6th, 2022 at home with her husband, children, and extended family at her side. She passed peacefully after a dignified journey, from Alzheimer's. Iris was born on July 17th, 1947 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She was raised in Isabella, Puerto Rico. She moved to the mainland United States at a young age where she later attended Secretarial College. She, along with her husband Ray (Reinaldo Jordan), were pillars of the Puerto Rican/Latino community in Atlantic City and Pleasantville, NJ. She held many positions in her time, from the kitchen of Zaberer's to Casino Dealer at Bally's. Iris and Ray ran two very successful businesses, including the Inlet Market, and the First Latin American Restaurant in South Jersey, EL Latino Restaurant, from which they retired in 2004. For enjoyment, Iris most preferred spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bingo, playing the slots, and an occasional game of Black Jack, as well as "Window Shopping". Iris is survived by her beloved husband Ray (Reinaldo Jordan), her partner/best friend of 49 years, her two adoring and amazing daughters Sylvia "Susie" Velez of Absecon (Tony) and Alice "Daisy" Velez of Atlantic City (Phil), also, Iris is survived by her loving "Bonus" Children, Raymond Jordan of EHT, Marlena Jordan-Rivera of Vineland (Andy), and Shannon Jordan-Pierce of Vineland (Darren). Iris leaves behind a large, close knit, loving, and adoring extended family. She is survived by her brothers: Jaime of Vineland, twin brother Victor "Cocky", William "Willie", and Nelson, all of Pleasantville, Jose "TiTi" of Atlantic City, and Sister Judith "Terry" also of Pleasantville. She was preceded in death by her children Elias "Michael" Velez and Sonia Velez. Also preceding her in death were brothers Edwin, Rogelio, and Jose "Chiky" Gonzalez, along with parents Juan and Maria Gonzalez. She leaves behind 15 Grand Children and 18 great-grandchildren. Iris was the Matriarch of her family, assuming the position after the death of her beloved Mother, Maria. Iris's death is a great loss to her husband, family, and community. She will be missed beyond description. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 13th, from 10-11am with Mass beginning at 11am, at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Rd., Northfield. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.