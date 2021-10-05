Thompson, Irving, - 78, of Ventnor, passed away on September 28, 2021, of Ventnor, New Jersey. He was born on June 21, 1943. He is predeceased by baby son Jason, mother Cecelia Goldstein and father Sidney Thompson. A generous, kind, and wonderful man. Beloved husband of Eileen Thompson for 52 years. Loving father and devoted father Noranne Thompson, Larry Thompson and Kevin Thompson. Wonderful grandfather to Charity Hartwell and Jordan Thompson. Brother of Marcia and Sandra. He graduated Atlantic City High School in1961. He attended college in PA getting his degree. He worked for various banks in the NJ area as an accountant. Upon retirement Irv drove a taxi for many years, He was a hard worker who loved to spent time with his family and friends. Loved the Yankees, Phillies and Eagles. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1PM at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, EHT, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.