Jack Dubis
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Dubis, Jack (Jacob), - on September 23, 2020, of Margate NJ, previously of Philadelphia, PA. Survived by his wife and best friend Lois (Koch) with whom he shared 41 wonderful years. Loving father of Sara Henkin, Michele (Jack) Bloom, Beth (Stuart) Grossman, Ilene Diamond (Chuck Marcus). Adored Pop-Pop of Michael (Amy) Henkin, Jamie (Josh) Samolewicz, Todd (Marta) Bloom, Bryon (Anna) Bloom, Samantha Diamond, and Chloe Diamond. Also survived by the light of his eyes, great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alden, Jacob, Isabella, Hazel, Olivia, Cassidy, Sawyer, Amelia, and Kathleen; and by his sister Blanche Loux. As a young man, he had a fierce work ethic, holding multiple jobs to support his growing family. He went on to become a successful businessman covering the Mid-Atlantic States owning his own generic pharmaceutical sales agency. He was very philanthropic and a member of many organizations, including Past President of Brith Sholom Lodge, Avoda, Jewish War Veterans, and a member of Shirat Hayam Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his loving first wife Janet (Eplan), brother Ed Dubis, sister Betty Lertzman, son-in-law Ronald (Chick) Henkin, and granddaughter Jodee Henkin. Our heartfelt thanks to Jack's aides Charles and Domingo, who made life easier for him. Funeral Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avoda, PO Box 3120, Margate NJ 08402 or Shirat Hayam, 700 N Swarthmore Ave, Ventnor NJ 08406, or a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 25, 2020.
Dear Lois. With our most sincere sympathy on Jacks passing. Thinking of you and your family.
Joyce and david schwartz
September 24, 2020