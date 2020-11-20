Gallagher, Jack, - 49, of Riviera Beach, FL passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. Our hearts are broken. Jack was born on Nov. 12, 1970, and grew up in Margate, where he excelled in many community and school sports. He attended Blessed Sacrament and Holy Spirit High School (1988). From childhood, Jack's favorite place was on a beach, which lead him to become an award winning swimmer as a lifeguard on the Ventnor City Beach Patrol. Later Jack made Chelsea Heights his home for many years. He was a proud member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 623 Atlantic City, where he built lifelong friendships. Jack took his tools and his skills on the road and relocated to the Sunshine State where he continued his career as a union carpenter. "Mel" enjoyed surfing, following the Grateful Dead across the country, and playing with his beloved dog, Brooklyn. But more than waves and music, Jack loved spending time with his friends and family and making them laugh. There was not a person who met Jack who didn't love him. He lit up the room with his mischievous smile, piercing eyes, free spirit, kindness, and his unique sense of humor. As many have said - Jack lived life to the fullest. Jack is predeceased by his brother Michael Patrick; maternal grandparents Dan and Helen Butchko, paternal grandparents Hugh and Ruth; uncles Jack Gallagher, Dan Butchko, Tom Hulme; and his nephew Dean Khoury. Jack will forever be embraced by his loving family: his devoted and proud parents Hugh & Judy, his loyal brothers Hugh and Dan (Denise), and his adoring nieces and nephews, James, Claire, and Grace Gallagher, and Drew and Brian Khoury. Jack's aunts Mary, Nancy, Josemarie, and Andrea; his uncles John and David; cousins Chrissy, Erica, Jack, and Paige join a host of relatives and friends who will forever keep our Jack close to their hearts. Relatives and friends are invited for a walk-through visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 5-7 pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, on Monday, November 23, at Blessed Sacrament Church, located on 11 N. Kenyon Ave., Margate, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House New Jersey, 929 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Jack - "May the four winds blow you safely home." Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.