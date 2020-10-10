Paynter, Jack, - 50, of Estell Manor, formerly of Tuckahoe, NJ passed away on October 5, 2020, at his home. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ a son of Elma Lou (Shropshire) Paynter of Tuckahoe, NJ, and the late Joseph Wm. Paynter Jr. of Grassy Sound, NJ. Jack served in the United States Army from 1989 to 1991 during the Gulf War. Jack received his basic training at Fort Dix, NJ. After that, he went to Germany and received an Honorable Discharge. Jack was proud to be a Gulf War Veteran and member of the VFW. In his earlier years, Jack worked as a Slot Technician, first at Ed's Funcade in Wildwood and then at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City. Jack was also a Truck Driver. He spent most of his childhood swimming and fishing in Grassy Sound NJ. He liked crazy parties and was an avid dart shooter. Jack also loved to ride and work on his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Jack is survived by his wife Heidi (Waugh) Paynter; his sons Jack Jr, Kodie, and Silas; his daughters, Elizabeth and Kylie; his brothers, Joseph Wm III (Victoria), and Thomas Wm Sr; his sisters, Elma Lou Dilks and Mary Jo Grundlock (Robert); his nephews, Richard, Larry, Victor, Thomas, and Dominick; Nieces, CJ, Dominique and Teresa. A gathering to share memories and love will be offered to friends and family on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, from 6 pm–8 pm at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. Burial will be private. A GoFundMe has been created named "Help for Heidi and the Children" Fundraiser for Heidi Paynter by Melissa Hook. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.