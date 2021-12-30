Desiere, Jacqueline R., - 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 to join her late husband of 62 yrs, Anthony L. who passed on December 22nd. Mrs. Desiere was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Jessie (Lotti) & Martin J. Mastrogiovanni. Mrs. Desiere was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family, she assisted her husband in the operation of the family operated business "D" Electric Motors Inc. Jackie enjoyed traveling, cruises, visiting the casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her late husband, children and grandchildren and listening to her husband sing Frank Sinatra. Mrs. Desiere is survived by her 4 children; Son; Daren & wife Lauren (nee Schelder) Desiere, Port Saint Lucie, FL, Son; Daryl & wife Stacy (nee Gullo) Desiere, Vineland, NJ, Son; Devin & wife Paige (nee South) Desiere, Pittsgrove, NJ, Daughter; Denyse & husband Richard Galasso, Matawan, NJ, 5 grandchildren; Shannon Desiere, Alex Desiere, Ashley Desiere, Devin Desiere and Christopher Galasso, Sister; Joy D. & husband Neil Sachetti, Vineland as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday, January 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where a joint funeral service for Anthony & Jacqueline will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.