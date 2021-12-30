Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline R. Desiere
FUNERAL HOME
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Desiere, Jacqueline R., - 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 to join her late husband of 62 yrs, Anthony L. who passed on December 22nd. Mrs. Desiere was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was the daughter of the late Jessie (Lotti) & Martin J. Mastrogiovanni. Mrs. Desiere was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family, she assisted her husband in the operation of the family operated business "D" Electric Motors Inc. Jackie enjoyed traveling, cruises, visiting the casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her late husband, children and grandchildren and listening to her husband sing Frank Sinatra. Mrs. Desiere is survived by her 4 children; Son; Daren & wife Lauren (nee Schelder) Desiere, Port Saint Lucie, FL, Son; Daryl & wife Stacy (nee Gullo) Desiere, Vineland, NJ, Son; Devin & wife Paige (nee South) Desiere, Pittsgrove, NJ, Daughter; Denyse & husband Richard Galasso, Matawan, NJ, 5 grandchildren; Shannon Desiere, Alex Desiere, Ashley Desiere, Devin Desiere and Christopher Galasso, Sister; Joy D. & husband Neil Sachetti, Vineland as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday, January 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where a joint funeral service for Anthony & Jacqueline will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pancoast Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.