Fabel, Jacqueline (Jackie), - 82, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Jackie was born in Philadelphia and later moved to Brigantine with her loving husband of 61 years. She was a USO hostess where she met Fred Fabel, which led them to their 61 years together, raising four sons. During Jackie's life in Brigantine, she was an active member of the Temple Beth Shalom, wrote commentaries for the casinos, newspaper edits in the Brigantine Times, and was also a familiar face to be seen on T.V. in the 1970s. She also raised many foster children during her life. Jackie leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Fred Fabel; four sons, David (nee Maria), Larry (Christine), Matt (Elaine), Stewart (Lora-Lee); 10 grandchildren, and will be missed by a host of family members and friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 16th, from 11 to 12pm, with a service at 12pm, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment to follow at Beth Kehillah cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.