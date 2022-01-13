Forrest, Jacqueline C. (nee Wilkins), - 87, of Atlantic City, transitioned from labor to reward on January 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving and devoted children. "Jackie" or "GiGi, as she was affectionately called, was born in Atlantic City to the late Elizabeth and Edward Wilkins, Jr. A lifelong native of Atlantic City, she attended the local public schools. She entered the workforce working at renowned Zaberers Restaurant in McKee City until its closing. Jackie worked in Security at Showboat Casino Hotel until her retirement in 1999. Jacqueline leaves to treasure her loving memories, one beloved sister, Shirley P. (James) Mays of Pleasantville; and one beloved brother, Hon. Retired Master Sergeant Zaddie R. Wilkins of Augusta, Ga; her three doting children, son Frank B. (Laura) Forrest Jr. of Mays Landing, and daughters Pamela L. Forrest of Atlantic City, and Shawn E. Forrest of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday January 15, 2022 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
To Frank, Pam and Shawn so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother. We were neighbors for years and Ms. Jackie was always so caring towards us. God has truly gained an angel. May all of your souls be at piece knowing she's resting peacefully.
Sharon Stephens
Friend
January 18, 2022
May God rest upon each of you. May you comfort each other with love, and her memories make you smile.
Love,
Kym, Robin & Tanya
Kymbah
Friend
January 16, 2022
Mrs. Jackie was sweet lady always looking out for me Frank Pam & Shawn my Condolences to the family
Kevin G. Townsend
Other
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.