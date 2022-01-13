Forrest, Jacqueline C. (nee Wilkins), - 87, of Atlantic City, transitioned from labor to reward on January 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving and devoted children. "Jackie" or "GiGi, as she was affectionately called, was born in Atlantic City to the late Elizabeth and Edward Wilkins, Jr. A lifelong native of Atlantic City, she attended the local public schools. She entered the workforce working at renowned Zaberers Restaurant in McKee City until its closing. Jackie worked in Security at Showboat Casino Hotel until her retirement in 1999. Jacqueline leaves to treasure her loving memories, one beloved sister, Shirley P. (James) Mays of Pleasantville; and one beloved brother, Hon. Retired Master Sergeant Zaddie R. Wilkins of Augusta, Ga; her three doting children, son Frank B. (Laura) Forrest Jr. of Mays Landing, and daughters Pamela L. Forrest of Atlantic City, and Shawn E. Forrest of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday January 15, 2022 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.