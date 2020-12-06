Louis, Cullen, - 87, of Trumbull, CT, beloved husband of the late Philomena Pinto Cullen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Atlantic City, NJ on November 24, 1933, he was a son of the late John and Josephine (Romano) Cullen and was a longtime resident of Trumbull and Margate, NJ while spending many winters in Florida. Louis was a United States Army Veteran proudly serving during the Korean War. He served as president with General Electric Credit Corp for over 30 years and then moved on to serve as president with Philadelphia Savings Fund Society for several more years before his retirement. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, boating and golf as well as a diehard Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers Fan. He played semi-pro soccer and was inducted into the Vineland, New Jersey Area Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a past president of the Trumbull Little League and started the booster club and was very instrumental in getting lights for the fields. He was well liked by all who knew him and he was the kind of guy who made everyone feel important wherever he went. Above everything his greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include four loving children, Brady Cullen and his wife Judy of West Haven, Louis Cullen of Gilbert, AZ, Johnna Dineley and her husband Stephen of Trumbull and Tim Cullen and his wife Robyn of Lufkin, TX and eight cherished grandchildren, Corey and Callie Cullen, Stevi and Joseph Dineley, Gage, Creed and Crosby Cullen and Ryan Milligan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Face Masks will be required and please adhere to social distancing. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 6, 2020.