James E. Allen
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 22 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Avalon Golf Club
Send Flowers
Allen, James E., - 66, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away March 19, 2022. He was born in Greenville, SC to the late James T. and Helena Allen. He served in the US Navy on the USS John F. Kennedy and sailed throughout the world. He later worked as a carpenter. Jim lived life to the fullest and had a love for music, nature and family. Most of all he loved his time with his grandchildren who called him "Pop-Pop". Jim is survived by his daughter Alyssa (Dennis) Jones; brother Dennis (Melinda) Allen and sister Nancy Harper (son Tyler); and grandchildren Nathan and Leah. He was predeceased by his son Nathan J. Allen in 2006. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 22nd, from 4-6pm at the Avalon Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cape May County Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Checks can be mailed to Wilmington VA Medical Center - 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805 (check memo: in Memory of James Allen / #9067 Social Work). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Avalon Golf Club
1510 Route 9 North, Cape May, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
