Bacon, James Charles, - 80, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Davies County, Indiana to the late Burtis and Hazel Rodarmel Bacon, he moved here in 1975 from Charleston, SC. He worked as a marine electronics specialist for Martek. Jim was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Trinity Justice Lodge No. 79 of the Free & Accepted Masons. He enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and short-wave radios. An avid reader, he was a regular visitor to the library. He loved kittens. Spending time with his family and friends meant the most to him. Jim is survived by his wife Joanna Bacon; his children Jonathan Wilson, Anita Garner, Jaimee (George) Moore, and Kristyna (Jason) Weller; his siblings Cora Joann Boger, John Bacon, and Norma Sue Miles; his ten grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughers Cherie Yergey and Christina Arsenault. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 with his memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church at the above address or Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.