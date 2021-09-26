Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Charles Bacon
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Bacon, James Charles, - 80, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Davies County, Indiana to the late Burtis and Hazel Rodarmel Bacon, he moved here in 1975 from Charleston, SC. He worked as a marine electronics specialist for Martek. Jim was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Trinity Justice Lodge No. 79 of the Free & Accepted Masons. He enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and short-wave radios. An avid reader, he was a regular visitor to the library. He loved kittens. Spending time with his family and friends meant the most to him. Jim is survived by his wife Joanna Bacon; his children Jonathan Wilson, Anita Garner, Jaimee (George) Moore, and Kristyna (Jason) Weller; his siblings Cora Joann Boger, John Bacon, and Norma Sue Miles; his ten grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughers Cherie Yergey and Christina Arsenault. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 with his memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church at the above address or Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
2298 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ
Sep
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
2298 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences, I just became aware of Jim passing.
Mary Albarado
November 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results