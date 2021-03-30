Please accept my sincere condolensces. jim taught me how to be a doctor,. 30 years ago I did my rotation in emergency medicine at ACMC. Jim allowed me to see patients on my own with his oversight. He provided me with the experience that gave me confidence that I had the skills to be a doctor. I will always remember him for that. i have been practicing in northfield and linwood for the last 30 years and I think of him often and will always remember him He was very special to me and countless others in our community,. May he rest in peace and may fond memories help you thru this difficult time

richard kader DO April 24, 2021