Dr. James P. Bagnell M.D.
Bagnell, Dr. James P. MD., - (Doc, Doc Bags, Big Jim) of Ventnor, passed on March 23, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Born in 1952 to Betty (Farris) and Jim Bagnell, who welcomed, fed and mentored all who entered their home. Jim grew up on Wissahickon Avenue in Ventnor, NJ. Graduated first in his class from Holy Spirit High School in 1970. He attended Georgetown University, where he graduated first in his class in 1974, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He then attended Georgetown Medical School, where he again graduated first in his class and received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Georgetown University in 1978. After receiving his MD, he returned to his roots in Ventnor and moved around the corner from his parents , his brothers and friends on Wissahickon Avenue. Jim married his hometown sweetheart, Mary Ann McDevitt in 1984. He will be dearly missed by His brother Mike, as well as his Club Nine friends, the friends he grew up with, and those he went to grade school and high school with, who continue to be his lifelong friends. In 1979, Jim began his career at Atlantic City Medical Center as an ER Doc in 1979. Along the way he earned his Fellowship in the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). In May 1984, at the age of 31, he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Emergency Services and Director of the Emergency Department at both the City Division and the Mainland Division campuses. In 2015, Jim began his Medical Legal Consulting business, providing expert testimony in medical malpractice cases. Doc never opened a private practice, instead opening his door to everyone who called or knocked to ask for his advice or help; never accepting an offer of payment. Best friend to all Atlantic City Police Officers, Ventnor City Firefighters and their families, he helped all who asked. Dr. James P. Bagnell was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Betty Bagnell, brothers Timmy and Danny, and his beloved dog Georgie Bear. He is survived by his brother Michael Bagnell, his wife Mary Jane Slattery Bagnell, Danny's wife Joel (Houser) and their son Daniel and Timmy's wife Dana (Atkinson) and their children Tod, Danielle, Timmy, Nickie, and Jimmy. Doc loved surfing, fast cars, and loud music. He will be sorely missed for his brilliant mind, generosity and magnanimity. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17th from 2 – 4 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 30 to Apr. 15, 2021.
Dr. Bagnell was a class act. Such a great guy and salt of the earth. He will be sorely missed.
Gianna VanDerslice
May 4, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolensces. jim taught me how to be a doctor,. 30 years ago I did my rotation in emergency medicine at ACMC. Jim allowed me to see patients on my own with his oversight. He provided me with the experience that gave me confidence that I had the skills to be a doctor. I will always remember him for that. i have been practicing in northfield and linwood for the last 30 years and I think of him often and will always remember him He was very special to me and countless others in our community,. May he rest in peace and may fond memories help you thru this difficult time
richard kader DO
April 24, 2021
Deepest sympathy and Dr. James will be missed from his FedEx Delivery Lady
Felicia Scott
April 22, 2021
Michael, I am so sorry for your loss Jimmy was such a great guy, and an inspiration & a true friend. I have fond memories of camping & hiking the Appalachian trail & his van trips on the beach! I appreciate his advice & wise words on my career path. He was Loved & respected by so many. Gone way too soon . May he Rest in Peace
Linda Hughes McCarthy
April 22, 2021
Mary Jane, we are so sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. We are really saddened. You both were always so kind to us when we stopped by your house so Honey could look for her boyfriend George.
Debbie and Leon Schwartz
April 19, 2021
Great memories working on States Ave Beach tent. Rest in peace Bro
Jim Boyer
April 16, 2021
Micheal and the rest of the Bagnell nieces, nephews and Dee and Joule Dr was such a great guy, much to young ,we will miss him we always a fun time with him and Maryanne and the rest of club 9
Peggy and Jack Connor
April 15, 2021
R.I.P. Doc one of Ventnor´s all time best.
Curt Somers
April 14, 2021
Mike so sorry for your loss Your family has an incredible legacy
Pat Rafter
April 14, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your family. Jimmy and Guy together again.
Carol Curcione
April 14, 2021
My deepest condolences Mike to you and your family. God's blessing's, peace and love...
James Walsh
April 13, 2021
I will never forget how kind Jimmy was to my dad in the ER so many years ago. My condolences to Michael and the rest of the family and to all who loved him. RIP.. Marylou Reiff
Marylou Reiff
April 13, 2021
Dr Bags was one of the finest persons you could ever meet. Always ready with a smile. God bless you.
Bill Pollock
April 12, 2021
I cant believe the greatest doc. Ive known has passed, he was the best person and doc. and was loved by everyone he came in contact with, so sorry for your loss..Ron Markowitz former owner AID Ambulance Service,
Ron Markowitz
April 12, 2021
I met the Bagnell Family in 1976 when I went there on vacation. I moved there and was immediately considered part of the Family! Doc was a great guy and truly loved people! R.I.P. Doc, you will be missed by all my Brother!
Debbie Wilson Hursey
April 12, 2021
On solid man, Doc Bags. You left us too early Jimmy. R.I.P.
MikeMoon
April 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Bagnell family! Prayers and love to you all!
John Mooney
April 5, 2021
To the Bagnell Family , Dr. Jimmy Bags was one of the brightest doctors I ever met. Rest in Peace Dr. Bags!!!!
Steve Collins
April 5, 2021
My prayers are with you Mike. He was inspirational to me when I was a youngster in Ventnor.
Sean Walsh
April 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jimmy´s passing. Prayers for Michael and all who Jimmy meant so much to. May Jimmy rest in eternal peace with all those who were waiting for him.
Kim Hanhauser
April 2, 2021
Rest in peace, Jimmy, will remember fond memories of growing up with you, Danny, Mikey,and Timmy We had some absolutely great times, catching blow fish, exploring all the hills. God Bless, Brother
Mark LaRocca
April 1, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, Jimmy was the best of the best ! I have the.best childhood memories, club 9 parties, softball games and Wissahickon Avenue beach ! I´m sure everyone was waiting for you! RIP till we meet again Love ya Bids
Cathy Bids Kennedy
April 1, 2021
Mike and Family, I was shocked and saddened upon learning of Jim's passing. I know you have had much sadness as of late. Jim will be remembered as one of the "GOOD GUYS." Prayers that GOD will keep you close and ease your pain. My heart goes out to you. Love, Gail
Gail Biddle
March 31, 2021
Many fond memories working with you in the ER . RIP
Cindy Barber
March 31, 2021
Deepest sympathy
Nancie Weierbach
March 30, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to Dr. Bagnell´s family. I have many fond memories of working with him in the ER.
Maureen Kane
March 30, 2021
Cristin Dempsey
March 30, 2021
Doc, you were the best. Thanks for the amazing memories. RIP Great job on earth buddy.
Ed Harrold
March 30, 2021
Jimmy Accardi foo foo
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results