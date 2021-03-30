Bagnell, Dr. James P. MD., - (Doc, Doc Bags, Big Jim) of Ventnor, passed on March 23, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Born in 1952 to Betty (Farris) and Jim Bagnell, who welcomed, fed and mentored all who entered their home. Jim grew up on Wissahickon Avenue in Ventnor, NJ. Graduated first in his class from Holy Spirit High School in 1970. He attended Georgetown University, where he graduated first in his class in 1974, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He then attended Georgetown Medical School, where he again graduated first in his class and received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Georgetown University in 1978. After receiving his MD, he returned to his roots in Ventnor and moved around the corner from his parents , his brothers and friends on Wissahickon Avenue. Jim married his hometown sweetheart, Mary Ann McDevitt in 1984. He will be dearly missed by His brother Mike, as well as his Club Nine friends, the friends he grew up with, and those he went to grade school and high school with, who continue to be his lifelong friends. In 1979, Jim began his career at Atlantic City Medical Center as an ER Doc in 1979. Along the way he earned his Fellowship in the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP). In May 1984, at the age of 31, he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Emergency Services and Director of the Emergency Department at both the City Division and the Mainland Division campuses. In 2015, Jim began his Medical Legal Consulting business, providing expert testimony in medical malpractice cases. Doc never opened a private practice, instead opening his door to everyone who called or knocked to ask for his advice or help; never accepting an offer of payment. Best friend to all Atlantic City Police Officers, Ventnor City Firefighters and their families, he helped all who asked. Dr. James P. Bagnell was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Betty Bagnell, brothers Timmy and Danny, and his beloved dog Georgie Bear. He is survived by his brother Michael Bagnell, his wife Mary Jane Slattery Bagnell, Danny's wife Joel (Houser) and their son Daniel and Timmy's wife Dana (Atkinson) and their children Tod, Danielle, Timmy, Nickie, and Jimmy. Doc loved surfing, fast cars, and loud music. He will be sorely missed for his brilliant mind, generosity and magnanimity. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17th from 2 – 4 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 30 to Apr. 15, 2021.