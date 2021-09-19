Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James A. Bowdler
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ
Bowdler, James A., - age 77, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Philadelphia on May 25, 1944, he resided in Bucks County, PA prior to moving to Ocean City in 1977 with his wife, Mary Louise and his children. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep, '62, and St. Joseph's University, '66, where he played Varsity soccer. He was an insurance agent prior to becoming a realtor in Ocean City. He is preceded in death by his parents, James A., Sr. and Lorraine (Negler). He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Louise (Carroll). Loving father of sons James T. (Marlene), Jeffrey S. (Patti), and daughter, Bethany Higbee (Robert); loving Pop-Pop of grandsons Jonathan, David and Benjamin Bowdler and loving Pop-Pop to his granddaughters, Natalie and Anna Higbee; two brothers, Joel (Barbara) and Jerard as well as nieces, nephews, and countless cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Viewing is at 10 am and Mass to follow at 11 am. Interment at Seaside Cemetery, 559 S. Shore Road, Marmora, NJ 08223. Mr. Bowdler's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 11 o'clock on his webpage at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19140, or to the St. Joseph's University Soccer Program. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Augustine's Church Of St. Damien Parish
13th Street And Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Sep
21
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Augustine's Church Of St. Damien Parish
13th Street And Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Sep
21
Service
12:15p.m.
Seaside Cemetery Company
559 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So very sorry to learn of your Dad's passing. Wishing you and Patti peace and comfort in the coming days.
Tom and Tina Pierce
October 14, 2021
Mary Louise and Family, sending our sincere sympathy on the loss of your much loved husband and father. Ray and Marie (Hone) Schmidt Cape Coral, FL
Marie (Hone) Schmidt
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results