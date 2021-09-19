Bowdler, James A., - age 77, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Philadelphia on May 25, 1944, he resided in Bucks County, PA prior to moving to Ocean City in 1977 with his wife, Mary Louise and his children. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep, '62, and St. Joseph's University, '66, where he played Varsity soccer. He was an insurance agent prior to becoming a realtor in Ocean City. He is preceded in death by his parents, James A., Sr. and Lorraine (Negler). He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Louise (Carroll). Loving father of sons James T. (Marlene), Jeffrey S. (Patti), and daughter, Bethany Higbee (Robert); loving Pop-Pop of grandsons Jonathan, David and Benjamin Bowdler and loving Pop-Pop to his granddaughters, Natalie and Anna Higbee; two brothers, Joel (Barbara) and Jerard as well as nieces, nephews, and countless cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Viewing is at 10 am and Mass to follow at 11 am. Interment at Seaside Cemetery, 559 S. Shore Road, Marmora, NJ 08223. Mr. Bowdler's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 11 o'clock on his webpage at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19140, or to the St. Joseph's University Soccer Program. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.