Mr. Brooks was my driver ed and gym teacher at LHS, and he was a good guy. I ended up as a cop in Lawrence and had a lot of interaction with him over the years. Your family can be proud of knowing he was a good influence on a lot of his students. I wish I had known at the time that he was an MP at the Nuremburg trials as I have always been interested in WW2 history. Please accept my sincerest condolences for his loss.

Chris Talar Work January 6, 2022