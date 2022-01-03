Brooks, James W., - 94, of Ocean City, N.J. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Born on March 7, 1927 in Dover, Morris County, NJ he graduated from high school in Dover, then served in the U.S. Army as an MP, stationed in Nuremburg during the war trials. Upon discharge, Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Trenton State College and played on the football team. Following graduation, he married and resided in Pennington, NJ. His entire career in education was spent in the Lawrence Township School District as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. He has been named to both the faculty and the athletic halls of fame. In retirement, Jim moved to Ocean City where he was a founding member of the Atlantic Shores Model Railroaders Club. He was a lifelong model train collector and enjoyed showing his collection to visitors and attending toy train shows. He also enjoyed playing golf and riding his bicycle. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Collins Brooks and a son, Peter James Brooks (Laurie). Surviving are three children, Jamey Brooks Stofko (Kurt), Susan Brooks Gaspich (Jon) and John Wilbur Collins "Jack" Brooks, and three grandchildren, Matthew Stofko, Bethany Stofko, and Brooks Gaspich (Brittanie). A private burial was held by the family. Memorials may be given to: The Head of the River M.E. Church and Cemetery, PO Box 337 Tuckahoe NJ 08250, Upper Township Historical Society, PO Box 658 Marmora, NJ 08223 or to the church or charity of one's choosing. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.