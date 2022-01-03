Menu
James W. Brooks
1927 - 2021
Brooks, James W., - 94, of Ocean City, N.J. passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Born on March 7, 1927 in Dover, Morris County, NJ he graduated from high school in Dover, then served in the U.S. Army as an MP, stationed in Nuremburg during the war trials. Upon discharge, Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Trenton State College and played on the football team. Following graduation, he married and resided in Pennington, NJ. His entire career in education was spent in the Lawrence Township School District as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. He has been named to both the faculty and the athletic halls of fame. In retirement, Jim moved to Ocean City where he was a founding member of the Atlantic Shores Model Railroaders Club. He was a lifelong model train collector and enjoyed showing his collection to visitors and attending toy train shows. He also enjoyed playing golf and riding his bicycle. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Collins Brooks and a son, Peter James Brooks (Laurie). Surviving are three children, Jamey Brooks Stofko (Kurt), Susan Brooks Gaspich (Jon) and John Wilbur Collins "Jack" Brooks, and three grandchildren, Matthew Stofko, Bethany Stofko, and Brooks Gaspich (Brittanie). A private burial was held by the family. Memorials may be given to: The Head of the River M.E. Church and Cemetery, PO Box 337 Tuckahoe NJ 08250, Upper Township Historical Society, PO Box 658 Marmora, NJ 08223 or to the church or charity of one's choosing. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.
Mr. Brooks was my driver ed and gym teacher at LHS, and he was a good guy. I ended up as a cop in Lawrence and had a lot of interaction with him over the years. Your family can be proud of knowing he was a good influence on a lot of his students. I wish I had known at the time that he was an MP at the Nuremburg trials as I have always been interested in WW2 history. Please accept my sincerest condolences for his loss.
Chris Talar
Work
January 6, 2022
Sorry to learn of Jim's passing. We had many good times playing with our trains and going to shows. It was a real pleasure to know him and to be able to call him my friend.
Charlie Morgan
Friend
January 6, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing.. We both worked in Lawrence with Jim who was such a professional and genuinely kind individual. He was truly a GENTLEMAN who had high standards for himself and those around him. We enjoyed seeing him and Joyce on the boardwalk in OC. What a wonderful family they raised. May he rest in peace now. Fondly, Carol (Jackson) and Ernie Vedral
Carol and Ernie Vedral
Work
January 2, 2022
