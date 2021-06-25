Menu
James H. Brown Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Brown, James H Jr., - 80, of Del Haven, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Born in Philadelphia to Elizabeth and James Brown, James worked as a supervisor for North East Aluminum and also self-employed in Philadelphia before retiring to Del Haven 10 years ago. He enjoyed fishing and participating in dart tournaments, and was a member of the Villas Fishing Club, American Legion in Philadelphia and VFW in Philadelphia. He is predeceased by his wife Rose (nee Gallagher), mother and father, son Ronald J Brown, and grandsons Jerald Donaghy and Mark White, Jr. James is survived by his children Barbara (Richard) Zettlemoyer, Dorothy Lorraine Bear, Robert White, Joseph (Brenda) White, and Mark White. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher, Kelly, Joseph Jr., Anthony and Jennifer, great-grandchildren Adriann, Albrey, Alivia, Erin, Annabelle and Joey III, and sister Patricia Prante. A mass of Christian burial for James will be held at 11am on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ 08204; friends and family may call 1 hour prior to mass, from 10am – 11am. Interment will immediately follow mass at the St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Rt 47, Goshen. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Rd , N Cape May, NJ
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May, NJ
Jun
28
Interment
St. Elizabeth Cemetery
Rt 47, Goshen, NJ
