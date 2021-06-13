Melissa and family I offer my sincerest condolences. I considered Jimmy one of my oldest and best friends even though we didn't keep up. I have so many good memories of growing up with him. Playing 2 hand touch football at night at Uncle Dicks Foodtown, ice skating on Bargaintown lake, hanging out in his attic room, him meeting you in high school and never letting go. I have my memories and you have yours keep them close to your heart and they will help you get through. Bless you and your family.

Bruce Gansert Friend June 17, 2021