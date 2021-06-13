Clayton, James "Jim" David, Jr., - lived his life and fought his battle against brain cancer by the same motto as the Philadelphia Phillies great Tug McGraw, "You gotta believe!" and never stopped believing he would get better. Born in Somers Point, NJ on May 13, 1954, he grew up in Egg Harbor Township, NJ with his parents Dave and Mable and siblings: Danny, Steve, and Cathy. He followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a carpenter, making the world a more beautiful place with his love-filled projects. He served his country in the Coast Guard Reserves, which anyone would know because he proudly wore his Coast Guard hat everywhere he went. In 2000, Jim was diagnosed with a pear-sized Oligodendroglioma carcinogenic brain tumor in his frontal lobe. Even though he was told he had less than a year to live, his first question was when he was going to be able to ride his 1972 Harley Davidson Sportster again. For almost 21 years, he proved the doctors wrong by not only riding his Harley again but living to see his children get married (Rachel and Eric Husta, Jenny and Charles Houlroyd, and Brent and Megan Clayton), six grandchildren be born (Paisley and Carter Clayton, Josephine and Madalyn Houlroyd, and Clayton, and Evelyn Husta), and share a lifetime of memories with the love of his life Melissa, his peanut. When Melissa Jo was a little girl, her dad always asked her if she was "waitin'" for Clayton. Little did she know, she would spend her whole life waiting for her Jim Clayton, who always took his sweet time drinking a hot cup of coffee, eating food, or telling stories. They were high school sweethearts and got married in 1973. They proved that true love is real, living their vows of in sickness and health, till death do us part as Melissa stood by Jim's side as he took on a 21-year battle with cancer. That didn't stop them from sharing a life full of love, taking trips to visit family and far-off places, and going out to breakfast for grits. He loved working in the Christmas Tree farm with his father-in-law, David C. Wood, working in his garage, singing "Froggie Went a Courtin'" to his children at bedtime, watching his kids' sports events, and going to car shows. On April 18th, 2021, Jim and Melissa renewed their vows in a loving ceremony officiated by their son Brent and attended by their children in the middle of their 47th year being married. He never gave up and was always able to find the silver lining in every situation. reminding us even in the darkest times how lucky we are to live lives so full of love. He passed away on June 9, 2021, with his wife and children by his side at home. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ on June 18, at 11 AM. As we celebrate Jim's life, please skip the black attire and wear something that reflects the joy Jim saw in the world. In lieu of flowers, please help us fund research to find a cure for brain cancer by donating to Jim's memorial page: https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/jamesclayton
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.