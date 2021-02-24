Menu
James DeMusz
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
DeMusz, James, - 79, of Cape May, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a lifelong area resident working as an artist specializing in creative design, fine art, mural paintings, and boat lettering. James also served his country in the Army during Vietnam from 1963-1965 and was a former member of the VFW. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret DeMusz, sisters Shirley DeMusz-Marto, Margaret DeMusz-Kelly, Barbara DeMusz-Blews, brothers Donald, William, and Michael DeMusz, and brother-in-laws Joel Stevenson and Mark Storm. James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, children Petra (William) Rivera, Joshua DeMusz, Rachel (Brett) Miller and Luke DeMusz, grandchildren Sarah (Justin) Gephart, Julia Matthews, Austin Matthews, Titus Miller, and Adriana Miller, and great-grandchildren Harmony Martin and Leif Gephart. Also survived by siblings John DeMusz, Sharon (Bruce) Hutcheson, Milton (Sandy) DeMusz, Carl (Cathy) DeMusz, Lorie DeMusz, Patricia Stevenson, Janet Whipple and Brian (Nancy) DeMusz, brother-in-laws Gary Marto, David Blews, Roger (Sarah) Storm, and sister-in-laws Tuesday DeMusz and Laura DeMusz. Also surviving are many loved nieces, nephews, and friends. We will miss him so much; he was a blessing! Psalm 40:3 – He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God… Friends and family may call Friday, February 26, 2021 from 12pm – 2pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May. A graveside service will begin at 2:30pm at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd., Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
Crest Haven Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, prayers to the family
Bill & Nancy (Ouram) Gamber
February 28, 2021
