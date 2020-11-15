DePutter, Captain James Stephen, - of Somers Point, died on November 9th surrounded by his family. Born in Atlantic City on May 17th, 1958. Jimmy grew up in Brigantine. He graduated High School in Point Pleasant and attended Stockton University. Jimmy was a commercial fisherman for most his life. His charm and quick wit left everyone he met with a smile. Affectionately known as Jimbo by family and friends. He loved reading and science, the universe fascinated him. Jimbo also loved animals and they loved him, I'm sure there was a long line at the rainbow bridge waiting for him. Jimbo was a good son, brother, and friend he will be greatly missed. In keeping with family wishes services will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.