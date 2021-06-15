Menu
James Dodaro
FUNERAL HOME
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Dodaro, James, - 87, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. Born in Philadelphia he was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Mr. Dodaro served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Philadelphia Naval Yard where he worked as an electrical shop planner. Mr. Dodaro was a former member of the St. Martin de Porres Church Choir. He was also a former coach for the Hammonton Little League. His greatest joy other than his family was spending time in his garden. He was predeceased by his parents, Carmen and Rose Dodaro; his sister, Maryann, and his brother Tom. Mr. Dodaro is survived by his loving wife, Diane P. Dodaro (nee Labate); his son, James Dodaro and his wife Cathy of Furlong, PA; his daughter, Patricia Kenney of Sicklerville, his niece Bernadette Valente of Hammonton; his granddaughter, Kristin Kenney (Harris Daniels) grandchildren, Matthew Kenney (Ann), Wayne Kenney, Rachel Dodaro (Sam Brown), Reyna Dodaro, 2 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 9:45 am - 10:45 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Service
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Joseph's
226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ
Jun
17
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Joseph's
226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Carnesale Funeral Home
My deepest condolences to Mr. Dodaro's family. Pray that you may find peace as you miss him.
Fernando Mercado
June 14, 2021
Alan Goon
June 14, 2021
