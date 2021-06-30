Gallagher Sr., James S., - 70, of Atlantic City (Ducktown), also known as Jim G, Jimmy G and Pirate Pop Pop, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, June 24th, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim G was born on August 18th, 1950 to John and Eleanor Gallagher of Atlantic City. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and Atlantic City High School. He had many jobs from selling ladies shoes, delivering dry cleaning, running a pearl shop in Smithville, working for Previti's butcher shop and driving a cab in Atlantic City. Jim G was an avid Phillies sports fan. For the past four years, he lived in Moultrie, Georgia, worked for Public's supermarket and was an active member of Lifespring Community Church. He was preceded in death by two of his six siblings, Eleanor Hudson and John Gallagher. Surviving is Patricia Previti (Joseph) of Ventnor, Sharon Gallagher (Dennis) of Ventnor, Joseph Gallagher (Joann) of Absecon and Marlene Reid (Robert) of Absecon, his children Sandy Mason (Michael) of Egg Harbor Township, James Gallagher Jr. (Viviana) of Egg Harbor Township, John Gallagher of Atlantic City and Keefe Gallagher of Northfield, his grandchildren Ryan Gallagher (Arianna), Alex Gallagher, Dylan Mason, Devon Mason, Maverick Gallagher, and Persephone Holt as well as 15 nieces and nephews and countless more extended family. All arrangements are private.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.
We go way back we used to play baseball all the time Jim was good player
Thomas Band
Friend
July 6, 2021
My condolences to the family. Keefer is like a second son to me and when he stayed with my son Dane Jim would stop over and would start telling us stories about the shoe selling days and when he worked for the pearl shop. I think his ""diving for pearls" stories were the best. Rest in peace Jimmy G.
Kimberly Foulkes
July 5, 2021
I knew Jimmy for the time he was here in Moultrie and considered him a good friend. He has had me over to he and has been to my home for Thanksgiving. I'm truly sorry for your loss. I know the father is now listening to Philly stories lol.
Robert Givens
Friend
July 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and anyone who had the chance to know and build a relationship with Jimmy. My siblings and myself had known him since childhood, Jimmy and his then wife reached out to me, and helped plant a seed that continues to grow to this day, for that I'm eternally grateful. May you rest in peace!
Stephanie Jennings
Friend
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of this kind and gentle man. Jimmy would talk to me on a variety of topics. He always made me feel important and like I was the only person he wanted to talk to at that time. He had a gift with conversation. He was knowledgeable in many areas of life. I will miss him. I thank God for the gift of this man. May he find peace and everlasting love with our savior. Peace and blessings to Jimmy´s family. Please know he was loved dearly in Moultrie.
Susan Lollar
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember u were a close family. I am in central Fl. now with Laurie as loss Bob recently. God bless..........................
Ellen Hager Bloom
July 1, 2021
Life long friend. Many memories and good times. He will be sadly missed.
James Burnside
Friend
July 1, 2021
Jimmy was a good man. I´m really glad that I was blessed to know him. He was so thoughtful- one time he bought a sweet bunny rabbit outfit for my little girl. I enjoyed seeing him at Publix. He always greeted us with a big smile and he had a heart warming spirit. Rest In Peace Jimmy G.
Kasey Griner
June 30, 2021
Jimmy G. Was a dear friend to me. I truly miss him and especially the story's he told of his full life. My heart goes out to his family. I choose to honor the memories of all the people God put in his path, so Jimmy could share his HOPE with them. God bless!