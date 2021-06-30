Gallagher Sr., James S., - 70, of Atlantic City (Ducktown), also known as Jim G, Jimmy G and Pirate Pop Pop, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, June 24th, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Jim G was born on August 18th, 1950 to John and Eleanor Gallagher of Atlantic City. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and Atlantic City High School. He had many jobs from selling ladies shoes, delivering dry cleaning, running a pearl shop in Smithville, working for Previti's butcher shop and driving a cab in Atlantic City. Jim G was an avid Phillies sports fan. For the past four years, he lived in Moultrie, Georgia, worked for Public's supermarket and was an active member of Lifespring Community Church. He was preceded in death by two of his six siblings, Eleanor Hudson and John Gallagher. Surviving is Patricia Previti (Joseph) of Ventnor, Sharon Gallagher (Dennis) of Ventnor, Joseph Gallagher (Joann) of Absecon and Marlene Reid (Robert) of Absecon, his children Sandy Mason (Michael) of Egg Harbor Township, James Gallagher Jr. (Viviana) of Egg Harbor Township, John Gallagher of Atlantic City and Keefe Gallagher of Northfield, his grandchildren Ryan Gallagher (Arianna), Alex Gallagher, Dylan Mason, Devon Mason, Maverick Gallagher, and Persephone Holt as well as 15 nieces and nephews and countless more extended family. All arrangements are private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.