James Elmer Gould
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
Gould, James Elmer, - 59, of Pleasantville, was born on August 5, 1962, in Camden, NJ. "Jimmy", as he was affectionately known by many, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family March 20, 2022 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. A celebration of Jimmy's life and the love his family has for him will be 11AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
110 Rev Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
