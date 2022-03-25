Gould, James Elmer, - 59, of Pleasantville, was born on August 5, 1962, in Camden, NJ. "Jimmy", as he was affectionately known by many, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family March 20, 2022 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. A celebration of Jimmy's life and the love his family has for him will be 11AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2022.