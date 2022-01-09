We are so sad for your loss. Jim was a funny guy that could brighten up a crowd. Our best memory was when Michael took Jim to the Phillies/Nationals game in DC. They stopped at our house in Arlington the morning after the game, we had brunch, and Jim shared stories and had us in stitches the entire time. He was always such a pleasure to be around, there are few who could compare. Wishing you peace, comfort, and hugs during this time. Michele, Joe and Alexandra Symcak

The Symcaks Friend January 11, 2022