James D. Hagelgans
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Hagelgans, James D., - 89, of Absecon, passed away at Atlantic City Medical Center December 29, 2021. Born in Hazleton, PA, he moved to Absecon in 1959 where he raised his family and built his career for the next 60 years. He resided at Meadowview Nursing home in Northfield the last two years, where he shared his never ending wit and humor with caregivers and other residents. Jim was an Air Force veteran and served in Korea. After he was honorably discharged he served in the Air National Guard and then started at General Electric, where he worked on various programs, some of which were used on the Apollo space missions. After GE he worked with Sammons Communications and was then one of the first people hired by the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, where he became known as "Jim Who", and worked there 20 years and was named employee of the year. After retiring from the Trop he worked part time at Seaview Country Club until he was 83. He spent many days on the driving range improving his game and it paid off when he aced the 6th hole on the Pines playing from the whites even though he was well into his 70s and could have played from the "forward" tees. He stayed in shape by cycling and running on a regular basis. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Joan and took beautiful vacations to Ireland, England, Italy, France and Switzerland in addition to several cruises and trips throughout the US. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and his family spent many a Sunday afternoon with him watching whatever was in season at the time. He would talk to anyone at any time about anything and made friends wherever he went. Survived by wife of 66 years, Joan, children, Maureen (Andy) Stone, James J., and Michael (Paula), and his grandson, Sam, of whom he could not have been more proud. In addition he is survived by siblings, Carmen, Lucille and Nancy and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Marian. Services and burial will be private and handled by Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or by mail at 399 Market Street, Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For online condolences, please visit www.Parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.Hopefully someday they will find a cure for the long goodbye
Gail Costello
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jimmy Who's passing. I worked with him at the Tropicana when I ran the credit union there. He used to stop in just to say hello and tell me a new joke. Peace to your family.
April M Gonzalez
Work
January 11, 2022
We are so sad for your loss. Jim was a funny guy that could brighten up a crowd. Our best memory was when Michael took Jim to the Phillies/Nationals game in DC. They stopped at our house in Arlington the morning after the game, we had brunch, and Jim shared stories and had us in stitches the entire time. He was always such a pleasure to be around, there are few who could compare. Wishing you peace, comfort, and hugs during this time. Michele, Joe and Alexandra Symcak
The Symcaks
Friend
January 11, 2022
Jim was a great man. I will always remember him for his kindness, willing to help anyone, great personality, smile, work ethics. There will never be another human being like him. Ever since i left Trop i was always thinking of Jim and will still have fond memories of him. God Bless you ( Jim Who )
Timothy huang
Work
January 10, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Hagelgans family at this sad time
Michael Lecouter
Work
January 10, 2022
My sympathies to Jim's family. Jim was my 1st boss at Sammons/Suburban/Comcast cable company. Always witty, funny, fair, smart and like a "Dad" to us. Even though I lost touch with Jim over the years, his memories are still with me.
Richard Hall
January 10, 2022
Rest In Peace my friend and pull some strings to get the Eagles and Phillies over the hump while your fixing God´s cameras!!
Frank W DiCerbo
Work
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences to you all. Mike wanted to visit "Jim Who" at Meadowview but due to covid he never got the chance. Jim remembered me at Springvillage and would say hello Mrs. Picorale! Mike and I would chat with Jim whenever we visited my mom. May "Jim Who " meet up with "Pic" and they can go for a good long run together. Sincerely, Candy Picorale.
Candy Picorale
January 10, 2022
Jim's Family, Sorry for your loss. We met while both working at the Seaview. Jim Who will always be remembered for his kindness and wit. A true gentleman. May he rest in peace. He will be remembered in our prayers. God Bless. Carmen D'Angelo Ocean City, NJ
Carmen D'Angelo
January 10, 2022
Knew Jim "Who" from the Trop Casino Surveillance Dept. outgoing and always with a smile. My condolences to his wife and family.
Janice Cavileer
Work
January 9, 2022
