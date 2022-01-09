Hagelgans, James D., - 89, of Absecon, passed away at Atlantic City Medical Center December 29, 2021. Born in Hazleton, PA, he moved to Absecon in 1959 where he raised his family and built his career for the next 60 years. He resided at Meadowview Nursing home in Northfield the last two years, where he shared his never ending wit and humor with caregivers and other residents. Jim was an Air Force veteran and served in Korea. After he was honorably discharged he served in the Air National Guard and then started at General Electric, where he worked on various programs, some of which were used on the Apollo space missions. After GE he worked with Sammons Communications and was then one of the first people hired by the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, where he became known as "Jim Who", and worked there 20 years and was named employee of the year. After retiring from the Trop he worked part time at Seaview Country Club until he was 83. He spent many days on the driving range improving his game and it paid off when he aced the 6th hole on the Pines playing from the whites even though he was well into his 70s and could have played from the "forward" tees. He stayed in shape by cycling and running on a regular basis. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Joan and took beautiful vacations to Ireland, England, Italy, France and Switzerland in addition to several cruises and trips throughout the US. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and his family spent many a Sunday afternoon with him watching whatever was in season at the time. He would talk to anyone at any time about anything and made friends wherever he went. Survived by wife of 66 years, Joan, children, Maureen (Andy) Stone, James J., and Michael (Paula), and his grandson, Sam, of whom he could not have been more proud. In addition he is survived by siblings, Carmen, Lucille and Nancy and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Marian. Services and burial will be private and handled by Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or by mail at 399 Market Street, Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For online condolences, please visit www.Parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.