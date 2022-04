Hagelgans, James D., - 89, of Absecon, passed away December 29, 2021. A memorial gathering will be 10:30AM to 11:30AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with a service following at 11:30AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com