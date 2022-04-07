Hanselmann, James P., - 59, of Germania, passed away at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family, April 4, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1962 in Atlantic City to parents, James W. and Greta Hanselmann. He graduated from Absegami Highschool in 1981. He played football for the Absegami Braves, was a life member of the NRA, and belonged to the Cologne Gunning Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a master craftsman. He owned and operated Hanselmann Machine Shop. He is survived by his loving wife, Renee; his son, James C. Hanselmann and his wife, Kristi, grandchildren, Jimmy, Ryan and Ella; his daughter, Brittany Dankanich and her husband, Nick, grandchild, Connor; his parents, James W. and Greta Hanselmann; his sister, Susan Fritz and her husband, Bill; his sisters-in-law, Doreen Corliss (Gary) and Stephanie Scalfaro (Kirk); his brother-in-law, Eric Mueller; his aunts, Phyllis Cook (Bob) and Pat Hopkins (Tom); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. He is predeceased by his infant son, Ryan Michael Hanselmann. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 9am to 12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave. Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Services will follow at 12:30pm at the Zion Lutheran Church 312 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Donations can be made in Jim's honor to the Cornelii de Lange Syndrome Foundation at https://www.cdlsusa.org/donate/
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 7, 2022.