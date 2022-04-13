Hill, James M., Jr., - 98, of Stone Harbor, NJ and Naples, FL passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born in Orange, NJ to the late James and Marie Hill, Sr. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Sayers Hill in 2009. Jim attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ and later attained a Masters in Business from Harvard Business School. He went on to serve in the US Navy during World War II and was based in Cape May NJ. Jim had a long career with RaytheonTechnologies where he retired as Director of Procurement in 1989. He was a member of Trinity-by-the-Cove Church in Naples and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor. Jim was an active member of the Collier Athletic Club in Florida, the Elder Persons Golf Association (EPGASH) of Stone Harbor, and the Harvard Club of Naples. Jim loved golfing, tennis, travel, reading, and the daily NY Times crossword puzzle. Jim is survived by his children: Joyce H. (Steven) Ruterman, Heather (Barry) Hill-Holmes, and James M. (Constance) Hill III; and grandchildren James (Jessica) M. Hill, IV, Cary (Jonathan) Ruterman Sherman, Kevin Peter Hill, and Evan Hill Ruterman. Service arrangements will be announced shortly. Condolences and information will be available at www.radzieta.com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.